SHIPPENSBURG — Maggie Coleman closed out her Abington Heights career with a school-record performance that brought her within five-hundredths of a second of earning a state medal at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Track and Field Championships.

Coleman’s time of 57.15 in the 400-meter dash placed her 11th out of 37 entries in the event and gave her the top Abington Heights finish in the two-day event May 23-24 at Shippensburg University.

The top eight finishers in each event earned state medals and scored points for their teams.

Coleman broke the record set by Julie Nicholas, when she posted a time of 57.43 in 1998.

Tomara Seid qualified for the state meet in three events, topped by the pole vault in which she cleared 10-6 to finish in a four-way tie or 15th out of 24. She was 19th of 34 in the triple jump with 37-1 and 22nd of 28 in the long jump with 16-4½.

Coleman joined Anna Pucilowski, Reese Morgan and Erin Bartell for the 3200 relay in which the Lady Comets finished 16th of 28 with a time of 9:40.08.

Pucilowski competed as an individual in two distance races. She was 22nd of 36 in the 3200-meter run in 11:00.13 and 26th of 32 in the 1600 in 5:14.98.

Morgan finished 28th of 32 in the 800 with a time of 2:20.79.

Class 2A boys

Lackawanna Trail’s Avery Ronchi finished in the top half of the field, placing 14th of 28 in the 3200 in 9:39.20.

Ronchi ran the 1600 in 4:38.54 to place 32nd of 40.