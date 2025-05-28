SHIPPENSBURG – The Abington Heights Unified track and field team made its first appearance at the Interscholastic Unified Sports State Track and Field Championships May 23 and 24 at Shippensburg University and finished seventh in the nine-team field.

Manheim Township won its third straight title with 59 points, beating out Wallenpaupack by four. Abington Heights compiled 39 points, two behind sixth-place Corry.

Danny Dolcetti led the way for the Comets, winning Division 6 of the long jump and placing second in Division 4 of the 400 meters.

Michael Shuey also scored in two events, taking second in his division of the 100-meter dash and third in the shot put.

Luthor Trask (400), Danil Dempsey (800) and Matthew Tokash (mini javelin) each won their divisions.

Lindsey Bartell, Hilde Temblador and Liam Fick added second-place finishes while Vanessa Badalamente, Tanner Shane and Ryan Finnerty had thirds. Aidan Fick also competed.

The top three finishers in each division scored points for their teams.