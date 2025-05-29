Isabelle Forgione tripled and scored on a two-out error in the top of the sixth inning Tuesday to lead North Pocono to a 5-4 victory over Abington Heights in the District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional softball championship game at the University of Scranton.

Top-seeded Abington Heights, which ended its season with a 19-3 record, took an early 2-0 lead and was up 4-3 after four innings.

The Lady Comets had an 8-7 advantage in hits and drew seven walks, but could not take advantage. Defensively, they were hurt by three errors that led to a pair of unearned runs.

Hunter Kresge led the Abington Heights offense going 3-for-3 and scoring three times. She also stole a base.

Eva Kane had two hits while Avary Brister and Lauren Stalica had doubles. Stalica drew walks in her other three plate appearances.

Stalica took the loss despite striking out eight and walking just two.

Alyssa Lynch, who drove in three runs, and Amelia Bell, who scored twice, each had two hits for North Pocono.

Areilla Bell earned the win in relief by holding Abington Heights to a run on five hits over the final 4 2/3 innings.

North Pocono advanced into Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament play with an 18-4 record.

Abington Heights 13, Delaware Valley 1

Stalica struck out 13 in a five-inning, two-hitter and jump-started the Abington Heights offense with a three-run homer in the bottom of the first inning during Friday’s semifinal victory over visiting Delaware Valley.

Brister had a bases-loaded triple in the eight-run second inning and added a fourth RBI on a single.

Isabelle Wilmot finished with two hits, two runs and two RBI.

Kane had two hits. Cecelia O’Malley scored twice. Isabella DeRiggi and Avery Venesky had doubles.