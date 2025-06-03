Crestwood went on the road to defeat higher-seeded Abington Heights in the semifinals and Scranton Prep in the final and capture the District 2 Class 2A boys lacrosse championship.

Crestwood 12, Scranton Prep 6

Kevin Schlude scored four goals and added an assist to lead Crestwood to Thursday’s championship game victory.

Ashton Ahmend, who had an assist, and Caleb Eisenhauer scored three goals each.

Ethan Zabroski made 15 saves in goal.

Mackey Lynett, who had an assist, and Brady Holmes scored twice each for the Cavaliers. Braden McPartland had two assists.

The Cavaliers (18-3) advance into the state tournament, which was set to open June 3. They begin Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association tournament play on the road against the District 4-6 Subregional champion.

Crestwood 11, Abington Heights 5

Kevin Schlude scored four goals and Ethan Zabroski made 13 saves to lead Crestwood to Monday’s semifinal win at Abington Heights.

Jack Augustine added two goals and four assists.

Abington Heights got three goals from Rodman Azar. Chris Bohn and Gavin Lindsay added one each.

With the loss, the Comets end the season with a 14-6 record.

Scranton Prep 19, Wyoming Seminary 7

Brady Holmes scored five goals and assisted on three Monday to lead top-seeded Scranton Prep to the semifinal romp over visiting Wyoming Seminary.

Jack Rully, Mackey Lynett and Colin McMullen all had three goals and an assist while Ryan Davis also had a hat trick.

Dan Fisher and Owen Stratanski scored twice each for the Blue Knights.

Abington Heights 12, Holy Redeemer 2

Abington Heights rolled through the May 15 quarterfinals with the rout of visiting Holy Redeemer.

Lindsay had three goals and an assist to lead the offense while Colton Naholnik made 11 saves.

The Comets opened leads of 2-0 after one quarter, 6-1 at halftime and 9-1 going into the fourth quarter.

Logan Fedor contributed two goals and five assists. Braghan Pallis, who had one assist, and Bohn also scored twice. Azar and Evan Davis finished with a goal and an assist each.

Scranton Prep 14, North Pocono 2

Holmes had five goals and three assists as Scranton Prep started its route to the final with the May 15 quarterfinal victory.

Rully and Ryan Davis added two goals each.