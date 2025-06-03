CLARKS SUMMIT – The strength of the Abington Heights boys tennis program was again on full display May 16 in the District 2 Class 3A doubles tournament.

For the fourth straight year, the last two doubles teams standing both wore the the blue and white colors of Abington Heights.

After coming up short in a three-setter last season, the team of Brady Comstock and Liam Farrell would not be denied this year.

Comstock and Farrell defeated their Comets teammates and defending champs William Arp and Domenic Peters 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 to win the district championship.

“It feels fulfilling, all the hard work we’ve put in over the last two years paying off,” Comstock said.

Abington Heights completed a sweep of the district gold medals with Comstock and Farrell’s win, following the 12th straight team championship and Praneel Mallaiah’s singles championship last week, which also came in an all-Abington Heights final.

Both Abington Heights team were able to reach the final in short order, Comstock and Farrell taking down Crestwood’s duo of Tommy Biscotti-Sean Rossi 6-1, 6-0 while the Arp-Peters duo defeated Nathaniel Carso-Alex Mullen of Delaware Valley 6-2, 6-2.

This set the stage for a rematch between Comstock and Farrell, the No. 1 doubles team for Abington Heights, and two of the team’s top three singles players in Arp and Peters.

Comstock and Farrell were able to win an incredibly tight first set that went all the way to a tiebreak, then slammed the door shut with a 6-3 win in the second set to clinch the match.

The win marked a fifth straight doubles championship for Abington Heights.

District 2 Class 2A

Scranton Prep’s Tony Nguyen-Jackson Keating won twice to reach the quarterfinals of the District 2 Class 2A tournament before losing.

Wyoming Seminary’s Billy Hall-Stefan Zecar claimed the title with four straight-set victories.

PIAA Championships

Lower Merion’s Nathan Dolgushev-Charlie Bittinger defeated Brady Comstock-Liam Farrell 6-1, 6-2 in the first-round of the PIAA Class 3A doubles tournament in Hershey May 23.