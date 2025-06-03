Home Sports Abington Heights adds girls wrestling Sports Abington Heights adds girls wrestling Abington Journal - June 3, 2025 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Abington Journal Abington Heights is the latest school to add a girls wrestling program. The school board approved the addition of girls wrestling on the varsity and junior high levels at its May 21 board meeting. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Bradley named Pa. Player of Year by Gatorade KEYSTONE COLLEGE NOTEBOOK: Stern named basketball coach; baseball posts NCAA wins DOUBLES BOYS TENNIS: Comets continue dominance View Comments