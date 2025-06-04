Lackawanna Trail won two of its final three regular-season games to finish at the .500 mark in Lackawanna League Division 3 softball.

Final division standings: Elk Lake 14-0, Montrose 11-3, Blue Ridge 7-7, Lackawanna Trail 7-7, Carbondale 6-8, Forest City 6-8, Susquehanna 5-9 and Mountain View 0-14.

The Lady Lions finished 7-10 overall.

Montrose 17, Lackawanna Trail 4

Lackawanna Trail’s season came to an end May 19 with a District 2 Class 2A quarterfinal playoff loss at Montrose.

Kyleise Kublo doubled, homered and drove in six runs to lead Montrose.

London Lisk had the only hit for the Lady Lions.

Recap

Lackawanna Trail lost five straight before winning two of three to end the league schedule.

The Lady Lions defeated Mountain View 17-2 in four innings May 7 and Susquehanna 4-3 May 12.

Madison Pietrzak threw a two-hitter against Mountain View.

Payton Laytos went 3-for-3 with two walks, two runs and two RBI.

Aquinnah Lawrence doubled, singled, scored three runs and drove in two.

Laytos drove in the tying run and scored the game-winner as Lackawanna Trail used three runs in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the victory over Susquehanna. Laytos also had a double and scored another run.

On the season, Laytos batted .385 with 18 RBI and 19 runs scored, all team-highs.

Lawrence was second on the team with a .379 average.