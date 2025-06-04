D.J. Rogers and Tomara Seid from Abington Heights each won two individual events and finished second in another June 1 when the Lackawanna Track Conference Coaches Association conducted its Senior All-Star Meet at Mid Valley High School.

Rogers helped the City team to a 104-43 victory in the boys meet. He won the 100-meter dash in 11.43 seconds and the 200 in 22.63 along with placing second in the high jump by clearing 5-8.

Seid won the long jump with 16-10¾ and the triple jump with 36-10½ along with placing second in the pole vault with 10-8. It was not enough for the City team, which lost to the County 81-50.

Three other Abington Heights boys scored with top-three finishes in their events.

Hamza Mirza was second in the 400 with 55.46, John Farrell was second in the pole vault with 9-0 and Asiel Richards was third with a javelin throw of 101-6.

Scranton Prep’s Peyton Fox contributed to the City team’s scoring in the girls meet. She won the discus with a throw of 127-3 and was second in the javelin with 81-8.