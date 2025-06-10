Evan Kostack scored five of his eight goals in the first half Saturday to help Marple Newtown take control early on the way to a 17-6 victory over Scranton Prep in a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A boys lacrosse state quarterfinal.

Kostack finished with eight goals to lead the two-time defending state champions back into the semifinals.

The District 1 champions (16-6) will be aiming for their fourth straight state final appearance when they face District 3 third-place finisher Twin Valley Tuesday. The championship game is set for Saturday at Penn State.

Kostack helped Marple Newtown to a 9-1 halftime lead.

Mackey Lynett led the way for Scranton Prep, finishing with three goals.

Brady Holmes had a goal and an assist for the District 2 champion Cavaliers, who finished their season 19-4. Brayden McPartland scored the other goal.

James Stallman made 13 saves while allowing 13 of the Marple Newtown goals.