Abington Heights junior Gavin Anders and four players from Abington Heights were named to the first team when Wyoming Valley Conference boys lacrosse coaches selected their all-star team.

Anders, Scranton Prep senior Brady Holmes and Offensive Player of the Year Peyton LaRocco from Delaware Valley made up the attack.

Offensive midfielder Grady Toolan, defensive midfielder Treyvon Dickey and defenseman Marco Rinaldi, all seniors, were Scranton Prep’s other first-team selections.

Crestwood goalie Ethan Zabroski was the Defensive Player of the Year while Delaware Valley’s Jeff Krasulski was named Coach of the Year.

Abington Heights and Scranton Prep each had three players on the second team.

Junior offensive midfielder Gavin Lindsay, sophomore defender Logan Bohn and sophomore goalie Colton Naholnik were the Comets selected.

Scranton Prep’s state quarterfinalists were represented by junior attack Mackey Lynett, sophomore offensive midfielder Braedon McPartland and senior defender Will Ramey.

Both teams were also well-represented on the honorable mention list.

The Cavaliers recognized were: attack Jack Rully, defender Henry Barrett, long stick midfielder Donato Rinaldi, faceoff specialists Andrew Dempsey and Tate Cullen and offensive midfielder Ryan Davis.

The Abington Heights players were attacks Evan Davis and Rodman Azar, midfielder Logan Fedor and faceoff specialist Braghan Pallis.