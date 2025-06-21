Junior midfielder Allie Rothenberger was voted Player of the Year and Becky Davis was named Coach of the Year, leading the strong Abington Heights representation when Wyoming Valley Conference girls lacrosse coaches selected their all-star team.

Rothenberger and Davis were two of the leaders of a perfect regular season and WVC championship.

Freshman attack Morgan Davis, the coach’s daughter, was one of four Lady Comets named to the first team. The others were senior goalie Sophia Santarsiero, senior defender LeAnna Waters and junior defender Rylee Yankow.

Scranton Prep seniors Summer Larabee, on the attack, and Claire McGrath, at midfield, were also named to the first team.

Senior attack Sadie Gilbert and junior midfielder Brielle Crowell represented Abington Heights on the second team, which also included Scranton Prep sophomore midfielder McKenna Toolan and senior utility player Mira Sheehan.

The honorable mention list included Kiera Crowell from Abington Heights and Kiera Stofko from Scranton Prep.