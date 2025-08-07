Tea Amerise won Women’s A titles in both singles and doubles when the 10th annual Lackawanna County Open was hosted by the Scranton Tennis Club July 10-13.

Amerise, a Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom all-star at Wilkes University, defeated Amishi Amit 6-1, 6-0 in the singles final. Amerise-Kathy Zanon downed Nicole Sinclair-Kris Dommes 6-3, 6-0 in the doubles final.

Michael Hamel recovered from a slow start in the tournament to win the Men’s A Singles title.

Hamel bounced back from losing the first set of his quarterfinal 6-0 to Wiliam Arp and went on to defeat Will Cohen 7-5, 6-0 in the championship match.

Arp and Abington Heights High School teammate Brady Goldberg won the Men’s A Doubles title over John Weiss-Curtis Althouse 6-4, 7-5.

Harrison Kubilus won two men’s B titles. He beat Kevin Vinson 6-1, 6-0 in singles and joined Corey McNulty to beat Nick Antolick-Jake Antolick 6-3, 6-4 in doubles.

Mia Bovani won the Women’s B Singles title over Arpana Asawa 5-7, 7-5, (10-5).

SCT Junior Tournament

Alex Harrison and Susan Arp won 18-and-Under Singles titles in the Scranton Tennis Club Junior Tournament, which was conducted June 30-July 3.

Harrison defeated William Arp 6-3, 7-5 in the boys final.

Susan Arp defeated Kate Arp, coming from behind in the first set to beat her sister 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 in the girls final.

Tony Nguyen and Chiara Pugliese won the 18-and-Under consolation brackets.

Matthew Negvesky topped Matthew Bergman 6-2, 6-2 for the Boys 14-and-Under Singles title.

Jennifer Azzarelli defeated her twin Jessica Azzarelli 6-3, 6-3 in the final of Girls 14-and-Under Singles. Anna Arp won the consolation bracket.