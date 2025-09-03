Scranton Prep, Abington Heights and Lackawanna Trail were all in contention for Lackawanna League golf divisional titles going into September.

Scranton Prep and Abington Heights were 1-2 in the Division 1 standings at the halfway point in the schedule, matching their final finish of a year ago.

The Cavaliers were 6-0 with the help of a 150-162 victory over the Comets Aug. 14 at Glenmaura National.

Brendan Bell led Scranton Prep to the victory by shooting 2-under-par, 34. Ben Walsh (37) and Guy Rothery (39) also broke 40.

The rematch is set for Sept. 4 at Glen Oak Country Club.

Last season, Scranton Prep swept the matches and finished 12-0 in the division while Abington Heights was 10-2.

Lackawanna Trail is 8-1 and tied with Lakeland for second place in Division 2 behind Riverside at 8-0.

Last year, the Lions and Riverside each finished 14-1 to share first place in the division and their league Class 2A semifinal, as part of the playoff to try to reach the district championship match, was decided in a tiebreaker that the Vikings won.