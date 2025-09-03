Defending District 2 champions Abington Heights and Scranton Prep appear headed to their usual battle at the top of the Lackawanna League girls tennis standings.

A year ago, Scranton Prep won the league with a 14-0 record and Abington Heights finished second at 13-1.

Through the end of August, they were among the four teams still unbeaten in the 15-team league.

Abington Heights and West Scranton were both 5-0 while Holy Cross and Scranton Prep were 4-0.

Abington Heights shut out three opponents and handed Montrose its only loss 3-2 in an Aug. 25 match.

The other opponent to score a team point against Abington Heights was Wallenpaupack, which fell to the two perennial powers by 4-1 scores.

Scranton Prep won its other three matches by 5-0 scores.

Abington Heights went 16-3 overall a year ago with a district title in Class 3A. Scranton Prep wound up 20-3 with an appearance in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A team tournament state championship match.

The two teams are scheduled to meet at Abington Heights Sept. 8.

