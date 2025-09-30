Madison Zalewski has moved into the starting lineup for the Old Dominion University field hockey team in her sophomore season.

The forward from Abington Heights has played in all nine games, starting in eight of them, after appearing in 15 games as a freshman.

Zalewski shares the team lead in assists with four.

Old Dominion is 2-0 in the Big East and 4-5 overall. Two of the losses have come against teams ranked in the top 12 in the country in Division I of the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Three of the defeats, including one in overtime, were by a single goal.