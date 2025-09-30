Abington Heights’ Billy Johnson (00) and teammate Connor McDonald (3) guard the goal for a North Pocono corner kick.

Abington Heights goalkeeper Billy Johnson attempts to see through the rain during the Comets’ game against North Pocono.

Comets’ Jack Leuthe passes the ball upfield against North Pocono on Sept. 4.

Nico Bustos scored one goal and assisted on the other on Sept. 29 when Abington Heights went to North Pocono and took sole possession of the Lackawanna League Division 1 boys soccer lead with a 2-0 victory.

Both teams entered the game with 7-0 division records.

Joey Pivirotto also scored for Abington Heights, which improved to 12-1 overall, the best boys’ soccer record in District 2.

Billy Johnson made five saves in goal for the shutout.

The shutout was the eighth of the season by the Comets. They started September with six shutouts in a seven-game stretch.

Abington Heights is leading the race for the top seed in the District 2 Class 3A playoffs.

The only loss came 1-0 in a non-league game at Lewisburg Sept. 20.

Abington Heights has outscored opponents 64-6 on the season.

Scranton Prep is 2-6 in the division and 4-8 overall. The Cavaliers are eighth out of 13 teams trying to get into the eight-team District 2 Class 2A playoffs. They are part of a tight, four-way race for the final three spots in the field.