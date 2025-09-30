Ella Bianchi of Scranton Prep goes over a Valley View defender for a header.

Scranton Prep’s Natalia Palazzari dribbles the ball down the field against Valley View on Sept. 17.

Allie Rothenberger takes a shot on goal for the Lady Comets during their home game against Delaware Valley.

Lady Comets Allison Stanton takes a shot on goal during their home game against Delaware Valley.

Lilia Calvert gets the ball around a Delaware Valley defender en route to a Lady Comets’ home goal.

Eva Kane passes the ball towards the net for the Lady Comets on Sept. 22.

Lilia Calvert continues to pile up goals at a staggering rate while the Abington Heights team defense remains stingy to help keep the girls’ soccer team unbeaten.

The Lady Comets were 6-0-1 in Lackawanna League Division and 10-0-1 overall going into their Sept. 30 game against Scranton Prep. Abington Heights leads both the division and the race for the top seed in the District 2 Class 3A playoffs.

Calvert had 28 goals through 10 games for the highest total in the state among teams that report their statistics to MaxPreps. She had goals in each of those games.

Abington Heights has shut out nine opponents, giving up just two goals on the season. Starting goalie Morgan Davis has stopped 19 of the 20 shots on goal that she faced.

Calvert surpassed 300 career points during September.

The Rutgers University commit had six goals in a 10-0 win over Williamsport and three other games of four goals, including two during September.

Abington Heights was 9-0 before being tied by host Valley View Sept. 24. The Lady Comets beat Valley View 2-0 on Sept. 3, and the Cougars are a game behind them in the standings at 5-1-1.

The Lady Comets shut out third-place Mid Valley 2-0 in the first meeting between those teams.

Abington Heights has outscored opponents 52-2.

Allison Stanton is second on the team with eight goals. Allie Rothenberger has a team-high eight assists.

Scranton Prep went into the Sept. 30 match with a 2-5 division record for a fifth-place tie out of seven teams. The Classics were 4-7 overall to hold eighth place in the 10-team race for eight District 2 Class 2A playoff berths.