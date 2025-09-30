Abington Heights Vanessa Badalamente dribbles the ball towards the home goal on Sept. 22. Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal

Abington Heights Vanessa Badalamente dribbles the ball towards the home goal on Sept. 22.

Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal

<p>Eva Kane passes the ball towards the net for the Lady Comets on Sept. 22.</p> <p>Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal</p>

Eva Kane passes the ball towards the net for the Lady Comets on Sept. 22.

Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal
<p>Lilia Calvert gets the ball around a Delaware Valley defender en route to a Lady Comets’ home goal.</p> <p>Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal</p>

Lilia Calvert gets the ball around a Delaware Valley defender en route to a Lady Comets’ home goal.

Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal
<p>Lady Comets Allison Stanton takes a shot on goal during their home game against Delaware Valley.</p> <p>Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal</p>

Lady Comets Allison Stanton takes a shot on goal during their home game against Delaware Valley.

Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal
<p>Allie Rothenberger takes a shot on goal for the Lady Comets during their home game against Delaware Valley.</p> <p>Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal</p>

Allie Rothenberger takes a shot on goal for the Lady Comets during their home game against Delaware Valley.

Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal
<p>Sophia Kristyniak collects a goalkeep kick for Scranton Prep on Sept. 17.</p> <p>Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal</p>

Sophia Kristyniak collects a goalkeep kick for Scranton Prep on Sept. 17.

Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal
<p>Prep’s goalkeeper Chloe Mamera collects a Valley View shot.</p> <p>Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal</p>

Prep’s goalkeeper Chloe Mamera collects a Valley View shot.

Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal
<p>Scranton Prep’s Natalia Palazzari dribbles the ball down the field against Valley View on Sept. 17.</p> <p>Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal</p>

Scranton Prep’s Natalia Palazzari dribbles the ball down the field against Valley View on Sept. 17.

Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal
<p>Prep’s Cecelia Haggerty evades a Valley View defender during their game on Sept. 17.</p> <p>Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal</p>

Prep’s Cecelia Haggerty evades a Valley View defender during their game on Sept. 17.

Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal
<p>Ella Bianchi of Scranton Prep goes over a Valley View defender for a header.</p> <p>Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal</p>

Ella Bianchi of Scranton Prep goes over a Valley View defender for a header.

Buck Norton-Jennings | For Abington Journal

Lilia Calvert continues to pile up goals at a staggering rate while the Abington Heights team defense remains stingy to help keep the girls’ soccer team unbeaten.

The Lady Comets were 6-0-1 in Lackawanna League Division and 10-0-1 overall going into their Sept. 30 game against Scranton Prep. Abington Heights leads both the division and the race for the top seed in the District 2 Class 3A playoffs.

Calvert had 28 goals through 10 games for the highest total in the state among teams that report their statistics to MaxPreps. She had goals in each of those games.

Abington Heights has shut out nine opponents, giving up just two goals on the season. Starting goalie Morgan Davis has stopped 19 of the 20 shots on goal that she faced.

Calvert surpassed 300 career points during September.

The Rutgers University commit had six goals in a 10-0 win over Williamsport and three other games of four goals, including two during September.

Abington Heights was 9-0 before being tied by host Valley View Sept. 24. The Lady Comets beat Valley View 2-0 on Sept. 3, and the Cougars are a game behind them in the standings at 5-1-1.

The Lady Comets shut out third-place Mid Valley 2-0 in the first meeting between those teams.

Abington Heights has outscored opponents 52-2.

Allison Stanton is second on the team with eight goals. Allie Rothenberger has a team-high eight assists.

Scranton Prep went into the Sept. 30 match with a 2-5 division record for a fifth-place tie out of seven teams. The Classics were 4-7 overall to hold eighth place in the 10-team race for eight District 2 Class 2A playoff berths.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR