Grace Welch of Abington Heights circles with Makayla Brinkley of Athens during their consolation round match.

Abington Heights Londyn Schack ties up with Madoka Charles of Highesville during first-round action.

Abington Heights Zoey Hurst runs a half-nelson move on Breanna Wayland of Wyoming Valley West during their first-round match.

Abington Heights Courtney Evans ties up with Kassidy Durland of Sullivan County during their consolation quarterfinal match.

Freshman Hayden Manning defeated her first eight opponents, not allowing any of them to go the distance, while winning two tournament titles to highlight the Abington Heights debut in girls wrestling.

The Lady Comets competed in two tournaments during December with a five-member team, made up entirely of freshmen.

Manning won 155-pound titles at both the Queen of the Hive Tournament Dec. 15 at Honesdale and the Hanover Area Holiday Classic Dec. 20.

Abington Heights finished 16th of 27 teams at Honesdale and 23rd out of 32 teams at Hanover Area.

Queen of the Hive Tournament

Manning dominated her weight class, reaching the finals with three straight pins, all in 2:40 or less, then defeating Pocono Mountain West’s Chloe Straub by technical fall 15-0 in 4:14 for the title.

Courtney Evans and Zoey Hearst also won by second-period pins in their varsity debuts. Hearst went 3-2 at 124 while Evans was 2-2 on the day at 118.

Hughesville won the team title 219-183 over Athens. Delaware Valley was the top District 2 team in fourth place with 126. Abington Heights scored 46½ points. Scranton Prep was 22nd with 24.

Willow McDowell, Scranton Prep’s only entry, went 5-1, winning her last four bouts to finish third at 106 pounds. All of her wins came by pin.

Hanover Area Holiday Classic

Manning again rolled through the bracket, pinning three straight opponents in the first period to reach the final where she received a forfeit over Montgomery’s Georgina Leet.

Hearst won her first bout and went 2-2 for the day.

Courtney Evans (118) and Londyn Schack (130) each won once.

Montgomery won the team title 194-153 over Williamsport. Hazleton Area led the District 2 teams, taking third with 131. Abington Heights scored 43 points.

Scranton Prep recap

Scranton Prep competed in three other December tournaments in addition to Queen of the Hive.

McDowell, one of two sophomores representing the Classics in girls tournaments, is 9-6. She won twice, both by pin, while taking fourth in the 16-team Tony Iasiello Memorial Tournament at Bethlehem Catholic Dec. 30.