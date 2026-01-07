The New Year seemed to represent a new start for the Keystone College basketball teams.

Both teams ended 2025 with 2-11 records on the season, but they got things restarted Monday by sweeping host University of Valley Forge in a doubleheader.

Men’s basketball

Jden Golding went 10-for-16 from the floor while scoring 28 points and grabbing eight rebounds as Keystone defeated Valley Forge 84-76.

The Giants erased a six-point halftime deficit with a 50-point second half.

Amdorion Jones had 16 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

The Giants are 1-2 in the United East Conference and 3-11 overall going into a Jan. 7 home game against Penn College.

Keystone has five players averaging 9.7 or more points per game, led by Golding’s 17.7.

The team’s only December win came when it shot 58.5 percent from the floor in a 102-76 home-court victory over SUNY Potsdam.

Women’s basketball

Keystone, which is 2-1 in the United East, is 3-3 overall since dropping its first eight games.

Mid Valley graduate Krista Cortazar scored a team-high 18 points in the 62-26 rout of Valley Forge.

The Giants forced 45 turnovers, which they turned into 31 points on the other end.

Wrestling

Nero Bono has moved into the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III Wrestling Rankings.

The senior 197-pounder is seventh in the region in his weight class.

Bono finished second in the Anchorman Invitational and fourth in the Scotty Wood Invitational. He went 4-0 with three pins and a technical fall during the Electric City Duals.

The Giants are 0-11 in dual meets.