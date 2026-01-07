Lackawanna Trail’s Jimmy Phillips goes up for a shot over Cameron Williams and Owen McDonald of Carbondale Area.

Trail’s Logan Seigle attempts a free throw during the first half of their game with Carbondale Area.

Lucas Filipek gets tripped going in for a Lackawanna Trail layup during their Dec. 19, 2025, game against Carbondale.

Trail’s Jimmy Phillips sets up for a three pointer during their game with Carbondale.

Lackawanna Trail ran off six straight wins in December, including claiming the title of the Cal King Tournament for the first time since 2016.

The Lions battled unbeaten Riverside for three quarters before falling short in the championship game of another tournament, ending the streak.

Following a 57-50 victory at Blue Ridge Jan. 3 to begin the New Year, the Lions were part of a three-way tie for the Lackawanna League Division 3 lead at 2-0 going into their Jan. 6 game against Mountain View. They were 7-2 overall.

Cal King Tournament

Logan Seigle was named Most Valuable Player and Ethan Gorton made the all-tournament team after the Lions captured the tournament that they host annually.

Breaking the tournament drought was no easy feat.

The Lions needed overtime to get past Western Wayne 54-51 in the Dec. 5 semifinal, then overcame a halftime deficit to defeat Nanticoke 43-33 in the final the next day.

Seigle had eight of his 13 points in the third quarter of the championship game when the Lions outscored the Trojans 14-2 to wipe out a 19-16 halftime deficit.

Western Wayne used a fourth-quarter comeback to force overtime in the semifinal.

Lucas Filipek and Seigle then scored four points each to help the Lions outscore the Wildcats 12-9 in the extra session.

Seigle (16), Phillips (14) and Filipek (10) all scored in double figures.

Recap

After losing to Delaware Valley in the November season opener, Lackawanna Trail put together its winning streak, beginning with the tournament title.

The Lions then added three more home victories – 38-27 over Tunkhannock, 47-31 in a rematch with Nanticoke and 45-37 in the division opener against Carbondale.

Filipek scored 15 points and Seigle had 11 against Tunkhannock. The Lions used a 12-2 third quarter to open a 29-18 lead.

Lackawanna Trail took control early in the second matchup with Nanticoke, taking a 25-11 halftime lead. Filipek and Seigle finished with 16 points each.

Phillips scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half of the win over Carbondale. He then hit all four of his free throws in the fourth quarter when the Lions outscored the Chargers 14-8 to break open a two-point game.

Seigle earned his second all-tournament selection during the Taylor Lions Tournament at Riverside.

The Lions overwhelmed Forest City 27-2 in the second quarter to take a 40-10 lead on the way to a 59-20 semifinal victory. Seigle had 20 points and Ashton Thiel scored 14.

Lackawanna Trail was within nine points going to the fourth quarter of the tournament final before Riverside scored 32 to run away with an 86-59 victory.

Brayden Rose scored 32 points and Nico Antoniacci had 29 for the Vikings.

Seigle had 21 and Thiel 18 for the Lions.

In the return to league action, Phillips scored 22 points and Seigle added 17 in the victory over Blue Ridge.

The win left Lackawanna Trail in a first-place tie with Susquehanna and defending champion Elk Lake.