If Scranton Prep is going to win its ninth straight Lackawanna League Division 1 girls basketball title, the Classics are going to have to take an uncommon path for them – coming from behind.

Host North Pocono held off a second-half comeback by Scranton Prep Jan. 5 to hand the Classics just their second league loss in 108 games with a 35-34 victory.

Sisters Anna and Ella Clementoni scored 13 and 10 points for the Lady Trojans. Julia Biko then scored five of her seven points in the fourth quarter.

Ella Clementoni had eight points in the first quarter when North Pocono stormed to a 15-6 lead. Anna Clementoni added five and had 11 by halftime when the lead reached 24-13.

Chloe Mamera scored eight of her 16 points in the fourth quarter when the Classics continued cutting into a 28-23 deficit.

Ava Fenton added 10 points in the loss.

It was the second time in 10 days that the Classics had lost in a setting where they had long thrived.

Scranton turned back Scranton Prep 57-51 in the Dec. 27 semifinal of the Lynett Memorial Tournament.

It was the first time since 2018 that the Classics failed to make the tournament’s championship game.

Scranton led 24-14 at halftime, but Scranton Prep used a 20-11 third quarter to pull within a point.

The Lady Knights made all five of their second-half, 3-point attempts to finish 9-for-13 (69.2 percent) from long range.

Chrissy Jacklinski, who grabbed eight rebounds, and Rhylee Bell, who was 4-for-5 on 3-pointers, scored 18 each for Scranton.

Jaelyn Alers had 13 points by going 3-for-4 on 3-pointers. She went on to hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in a 50-49 victory over Dunmore in the title game, completing a comeback from 15 down.

All-tournament selection Mamera scored 16 points and Fenton added 15 in the semifinal loss. Fenton, who made three steals, and Eva Kaszuba had four assists each.

Scranton Prep bounced back to take third place with a 53-22 rout of Holy Cross.

Mamera led the way with 19 points.

Fenton had four assists and four steals. Kaszuba had four assists and Kamyl Lynady made three steals.

Recap

Scranton Prep is 2-1 in the division and 6-4 overall through Jan. 5 games.

The Classics opened league play prior to the holidays with a 58-37 win at previously unbeaten Delaware Valley. They avenged the Lynett Tournament loss by beating Scranton 57-51 on Jan. 2.

Defense paved the way in non-league victories – 59-30 over Wyoming Valley West in the opener, 51-24 at Bethlehem Liberty and 62-19 at Marlboro, N.J.

The Classics lost to Villa Maria Academy 49-40 in the Electric City Shootout at Lackawanna College.

Sophia Tray led Villa Maria with 20 points, 11 rebounds, nine steals and six assists.

Fenton had 14 points and five steals for Scranton Prep, while Mamera had 13 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots.

The Classics also fell to Xavierian (N.Y.) 50-23,