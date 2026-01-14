Scranton Prep’s Max McGrath goes up for a layup during their game at Abington Heights.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Jordan Shaffer’s career-high scoring effort led the way Tuesday night as Abington Heights rolled over Scranton Prep 84-61 when the rivals battled for sole possession of the Lackawanna League Division boys basketball lead.

Shaffer scored 35 points, grabbed eight rebounds, blocked five shots, and made a pair of steals in the win. He was 10-for-16 from the floor, 3-for-7 on 3-pointers, and 12-for-14 from the line.

The two teams entered the game as the last two unbeatens in divisional play.

Scranton Prep, the defending champion, was also unbeaten within District 2 and on a seven-game winning streak. The Cavaliers fell to 4-1 in the division and 8-3 overall.

Abington Heights produced its season-high scoring effort while winning its fourth straight to improve to 5-0 and 8-5.

Andrew Kettel picked up his third foul in the first quarter, but still managed 16 points, three assists, and three steals.

Cooper Manning contributed 12 points to the win. Finn Goldberg had eight points, eight rebounds, and five assists.

Chris Begley was part of a strong contribution by the Abington Heights bench with nine rebounds. Gavin Corwin made all three of his shots while scoring six points in the second quarter when fellow reserve Carter Plantz added four.

Shaffer had 15 of his points in the second quarter when the Comets scored 28 and shot 64.3 percent from the floor (9-for-14). He made all seven of his free throws in the quarter.

Abington Heights, which never trailed, began pulling away when Shaffer scored six straight points in 23 seconds, hitting a 3-pointer from the right corner, then making all three free throws after being fouled on another attempt from beyond the arc. That flurry opened the lead to 30-19 with 6:02 left in the second quarter.

Scranton Prep never got closer than seven the rest of the way, and the lead was mostly in double figures, including the entire second half.

Abington Heights eventually led by as many as 25 points.

The highlight for Scranton Prep came with 1:12 left when Packy Doherty hit a corner 3-pointer to reach the 1,000-point mark for his career. Doherty finished with 19 points.

Brody Martin added 15 points.

Abington Heights finished with a 42-26 rebounding advantage.