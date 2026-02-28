WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Scranton Prep had one girls’ basketball title streak come to an end less than two weeks ago.

The Classics were not about to let another be stopped.

Chloe Mamera scored 21 points Thursday night as Scranton Prep fought off a strong effort to defeat Valley View 52-47 in the District 2 Class 4A championship game at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

This was the third straight year the Classics beat the Cougars in the final, giving Scranton Prep four consecutive district championships. Scranton Prep has won eight of the last nine District 2 titles, making it the girls’ team that has won the most at the arena.

The nine-year run remains impressive. The Classics have their eight district titles and a one-point championship game loss in that time. They also had eight Lackawanna League Division 1 championships, followed by this season’s playoff game loss after a tie for first place.

“We had goals, winning the league was one of them, and we didn’t get it,” Scranton Prep coach Bob Beviglia said. “But this means so much to them. They feel it’s part of the legacy of the program to come here and win, and I’m thrilled that they were able to pull that off.”

Mamera was a big part of it, helping offset an impressive all-around performance by Valley View’s Cora Castellani.

Castellani had 19 points, six steals, five defensive rebounds, and three assists.

Mamera, who scored eight points in the last 4:30, went 8-for-14 from the floor and made all four of her free throws. She also had four assists, two steals, and two blocked shots.

“This is the best feeling in the world,” Mamera said. “We’ve been working so hard for this moment. We wanted to come out on top after losing in the Lackawanna League.”

Kami Lynady scored 10 points, hitting five of seven shots during one stretch, while adding five assists and five rebounds.

Eva Kaszuba had nine points and seven rebounds. Ava Fenton chipped in six rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Ava Gazoo had 11 points and six rebounds for Valley View.

There were four ties before Shannon Bestrycki hit a 3-pointer for Scranton Prep’s first lead, then put the Classics ahead to stay by making a steal and feeding Kaszuba for a 13-12 lead with 1:22 left in the first quarter.

The lead reached 10 twice in the fourth quarter, but Castellani and Gazoo brought the Classics back. They made 3-pointers 9.9 seconds apart to cut the deficit to 50-47 with 17.4 seconds remaining.

Mamera helped secure the win by hitting two free throws with 16.6 left.