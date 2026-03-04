Derek Williams and Jason Casper each won the maximum four events Feb. 27-28 at the Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center in Wilkes-Barre to help Abington Heights run away with the title in the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional Swimming and Diving Championships.

Williams and Casper teamed for wins in the opening 200-yard medley relay and the closing 400 freestyle relay.

Abington Heights compiled 291 points, well in front of District 4’s Williamsport with 217. Wyoming Valley West and Hazleton Area tied for third in the 10-team field with 211.

Williams won the 50 freestyle in 21.04 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 47.87.

Casper won the 100 butterfly by more than three seconds in 51.16 and the 500 freestyle by 6.46 seconds in 4:45.67.

Geoff Stanton and Charles Voytek were also on both winning relays.

Stanton added a win in the 100 backstroke in 54.74 and took third in the 200 individual medley.

Voytek was fifth in the 200 freestyle and sixth in the 500 freestyle.

The Comets got started toward their title a week earlier when diving was contested.

Micah White and Ryan Horutz dominated the competition in a 1-2 finish. White won with a score of 543.15 and Horutz was more than 100 points ahead of the rest of the six-diver field in second with 504.35.

Alec Allspaugh, Adrian Azar, Preston Baker and Judah Donnelley combined for third in the 200 freestyle relay.

Azar was fourth in the 100 breaststroke and sixth in the 50 freestyle. Donnelley was fifth in the 100 freestyle and eighth in the 200 freestyle. Allspaugh was eighth in the 200 IM and 100 freestyle. Baker was 10th in the 50 freestyle.

Noa Thomas was ninth in the 100 freestyle and 10th in the 200 freestyle.

Roman Donnelly was ninth in the 500 freestyle and Lucas Allspaugh was 10th in the 100 backstroke.

Class 2A

Scranton Prep’s Ben Kessler and Lukas Iannone won the first two individual events contested.

Iannone then added a record-setting effort in a 1-2 finish with Kessler on the second day.

Iannone’s time of 51.36 in the 100 backstroke broke the district record of state champion Peter Kawash from Lakeland of 51.50 in 2021.

Kessler was second in 54.25. He won the 200 freestyle in 1:46.74.

Iannone followed by winning the 200 IM by almost nine seconds in 1:54.81.

Kessler and Iannone had gotten Scranton Prep started with the first two legs of the 200 medley relay, giving the Cavaliers the lead in an event they would eventually finish in second. Michael DeVitto and Gavin Gallagher completed the silver-medal team.

Tunkhannock won the team title with 358 points. Dallas was second, beating rival Lake-Lehman 230-225.

Scranton Prep was fourth of 13 teams with 141.