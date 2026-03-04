WILKES-BARRE TWP. – Scranton Prep had one girls’ basketball title streak come to an end less than two weeks earlier.

The Classics were not about to let another be stopped.

Chloe Mamera scored 21 points Feb. 26 as Scranton Prep fought off Valley View 52-47 in the District 2 Class 4A championship game at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

This was the third straight year the Classics beat the Cougars in the final, giving Scranton Prep four consecutive district championships. Scranton Prep has won eight of the last nine District 2 titles, making it the girls’ team with the most wins at the arena.

The nine-year run remains impressive. The Classics have won eight district titles and lost a one-point championship game in that time. They also had eight Lackawanna League Division 1 championships, followed by this season’s playoff game loss after a tie for first place.

“We had goals, winning the league was one of them and we didn’t get it,” Scranton Prep coach Bob Beviglia said. “But this means so much to them. They feel it’s part of the legacy of the program to come here and win and I’m thrilled that they were able to pull that off.”

Mamera was a big part of it, helping offset an impressive all-around performance by Valley View’s Cora Castellani.

Castellani had 19 points, six steals, five defensive rebounds and three assists.

Mamera, who scored eight points in the last 4:30, went 8-for-14 from the floor and made all four of her free throws. She also had four assists, two steals and two blocked shots.

“This is the best feeling in the world,” Mamera said. “We’ve been working so hard for this moment. We wanted to come out on top after losing in the Lackawanna League.”

Kami Lynady scored 10 points, hitting five of seven shots during one stretch, while adding five assists and five rebounds.

Eva Kaszuba had nine points and seven rebounds. Ava Fenton chipped in six rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The Classics went ahead to stay with 1:22 left in the first quarter.

Mamera helped secure the win by hitting two free throws with 16.6 left.

North Pocono 38, Scranton Prep 21

CARBONDALE – Scranton Prep was perfect in the second half of the girls basketball regular season, working its way back from a tough start to earn a shot at yet another Lackawanna League Division 1 championship.

The Classics, however, came up empty in that chance, struggling offensively and losing to North Pocono Feb. 14 in a playoff for the division title.

Scranton Prep won its last 11 regular-season games and last 10 division games after starting 6-5 and just 2-2 within the division. The turnaround, in which the Classics won every game by at least eight points, put them within one win of a ninth straight division title.

North Pocono matched Scranton Prep at 12-2 at the top of the standings. The Classics avenged early-season road losses to North Pocono and Valley View during home games in the winning streak.

Following a sluggish start in the title game, North Pocono dominated. The Lady Trojans combined a match-up zone defense that clogged the middle on the Classics with the offensive combination of the Clementoni sisters, Anna and Ella.

Anna Clementoni finished with a game-high 18 points. Ella Clementoni scored eight of her nine points in the second quarter, then had five second-half assists, four of which set up baskets by her younger sister.

Mamera led Scranton Prep with 12 points, but the rest of the Classics managed just four baskets.

Scranton Prep held North Pocono scoreless for more than four minutes to begin the game and scored the first four points.

Shannon Bestrycki opened the second-quarter scoring with a 3-pointer for an 11-7 lead.

The Classics went nearly eight minutes without scoring, during which the Lady Trojans moved in front to stay, and scored just 10 total points the rest of the way.

North Pocono ran off 14 straight points. It had the last 12 points of the half, including Ella Clementoni’s three-point play in the final second.

North Pocono kept the lead in double figures for the entire fourth quarter, limiting Scranton Prep to two points in the last 10 minutes.

Recap

After winning the second of three meetings with North Pocono during January, Scranton Prep’s biggest obstacle for forcing the playoff was back-to-back games in the first week of February.

The Classics avenged the Valley View loss with a 66-52 victory Feb. 3, then won at Abington Heights 46-34 three days later.

Mamera scored 31 points and Bestrycki hit six 3-pointers while adding 22 points in the win over Valley View.

Fenton had 19 points and Mamera added 16 against Abington Heights.

The Classics secured the win by going 7-for-8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.

Sarah Cantner scored nine points for Abington Heights and Emma Coleman had eight.

Scranton Prep then defeated West Scranton 69-31 and Wallenpaupack 49-22 in the final week of the regular season.

The Classics led 29-3 after one quarter and 47-10 at halftime over West Scranton.

Mamera poured in 30 points against Wallenpaupack.