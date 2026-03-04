Lady Comets Lily Scoblick attempts a three-point shot during the fourth quarter of their semifinal game against Crestwood.

Abington Heights won one District 2 Class 5A girls basketball game before having its season end in a visit to the top seed and eventual champion, Crestwood.

The Lady Comets opened the playoffs with a 39-26 quarterfinal win at home over Pittston Area. They finished 15-9 overall, battling Crestwood before losing 62-50 to the team that went on to a 25-point rout of Lackawanna League Division 1 champion North Pocono in the district title game at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Crestwood 62, Abington Heights 50

Abington Heights jumped out to a seven-point lead after one quarter, but Crestwood used a 26-point second quarter to take control of the Feb. 21 semifinal.

Keira Dougherty scored Crestwood’s only two points of the first quarter.

Dougherty then scored eight of her game-high 20 during the second quarter to push Crestwood to a 28-14 halftime lead.

Crestwood limited Abington Heights to one field goal in the second quarter and two in the third while opening a 48-29 lead.

Emma Coleman led Abington Heights with 19 points.

Abington Heights 39, Pittston Area 26

CLARKS SUMMIT – Abby Schneider, Avery Brister and Lily Scoblick each connected on their only 3-point attempt of the first quarter as Abington Heights ran out to an 11-point lead that it maintained most of the way in the Feb. 18 quarterfinal.

Coleman scored six of her team-high 12 points, grabbed three rebounds, dished out three assists and made two steals as Abington Heights took a 19-8 lead in the first quarter.

Abington Heights held Pittston Area scoreless for the first 3:54 while taking a 6-0 lead.

The closest the Patriots got the rest of the way was 11-8 before the Comets scored the last eight of the quarter. Brister found Coleman inside for an easy basket 10 seconds after coming off the bench, then added a 3-pointer.

Lily Scoblick beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer from the wing for a 19-8 lead.

“I was really happy with our defensive effort,” Abington Heights coach Deanna Klingman said. “I’ve been trying to let Lily Scoblick know she’s got to be offensive-minded. I thought she came up big in the first half.

“She can shoot the ball. She does so many things for the team. She plays defense. She rebounds.”

Scoblick contributed nine points, two steals and two assists.

Coleman grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double and also had four steals.

Recap

Abington Heights lost three straight games to begin February before closing the regular season with a 57-31 win over West Scranton.

The losing streak dropped the Lady Comets out of a three-way tie for first place in Lackawanna League Division 1. They finished 9-5 and fourth in the division, one game behind third-place Valley View.