The Abington Heights Comets took home their fourth in a row PIAA D2 5A title by defeating Crestwood Area on Friday evening.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. – Jordan Shaffer, Andrew Kettel and Finn Goldberg are the top three Abington Heights scorers, in order, this season.

They were again in the District 2 Class 5A boys basketball championship game at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

But that only began to tell the story of their contributions to a 57-37 victory over Crestwood Feb. 27 for the team’s fourth straight district title.

Shaffer scored 17 points, Kettel added 16, and Goldberg chipped in with eight.

Each, in his own way, also provided the work that kept Crestwood points off the scoreboard.

Shaffer grabbed 13 of his 18 rebounds on the defensive end, helping to limit Crestwood’s second chances and get Abington Heights headed the other way.

“They’re a real physical team,” said Shaffer, whose rebound total was the highest ever in an arena championship game that did not go to overtime. “They like to slow the game down.”

Kettel made five steals, helping further fuel the transition game. He got a three-point play and two other layups directly off those steals and also provided a team-high three assists in the win.

“I have a lot of trust in our guys,” Kettel said. “Everyone trusts in each other.”

Goldberg’s numbers were not as impressive, but his contributions were still vital. He did the bulk of the work in holding 15-point-per-game scorer Ayden Agapito without a field goal until the final 2:15, by which time Abington Heights had its 20-point lead.

“Finn Goldberg is the best perimeter defender in our area,” Abington Heights coach J.C. Show said.

Crestwood had its moments early, scoring the game’s first seven points, holding Abington Heights without a field goal for the first 6:25 and leading 12-7 after one quarter.

“Crestwood came out ready to play,” Show said. “We knew they would.

“We just had to be able to weather the storm.”

Abington Heights moved ahead for the first time on a deep 3-pointer by Kettel with 5:25 left in the second quarter and took the lead for good 1:24 later on his back-court steal and three-point play that started an 8-3 finish to the second quarter for a 23-19 halftime lead.

The lead grew from there.

Shaffer turned one of his offensive rebounds into a basket that started an 11-3 run to a 37-25 lead in the final minute of the third quarter.

Abington Heights then outscored Crestwood 13-2 over a three-minute stretch in the middle of the fourth quarter. Shaffer started the run, then ended it by blocking a shot, controlling the rebound and going coast-to-coast for a three-point play and 52-32 lead.

Shaffer and Kettel missed just one shot while combining for 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Carter Plantz added six points and five rebounds as Abington Heights won the rebounding battle 35-23.

Miles Metz led Crestwood with 14 points. Agapito scored five points late to finish with nine points, five rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots.

With the title, Abington Heights (19-5) earned the right to host the March 6, Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 5A first-round game with Springfield-Delco, the fourth-place team from District 1 with a 21-4 record.

Abington Heights 63, North Pocono 35

Shaffer scored 19 points and Abington Heights dominated the second half for its 13th straight victory in a Feb. 20 district semifinal against visiting North Pocono.

The Comets led just 14-13 after one quarter and 29-20 at halftime.

Andrew Kettel, Cooper Manning and Shaffer each scored five points in the third quarter when Abington Heights outscored North Pocono 17-9 for a 46-29 lead.

Kettel finished with 11 points.