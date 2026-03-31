MOOSIC — Andrew Kettel’s long-time dedication to the Coaches vs. Cancer program was recognized in March when he received the Howerton Exemplary Service Award during Bill Howerton Baseball and Softball Media Day at PNC Field.

Kettel started the Coaches vs. Cancer program locally while coaching at Lackawanna Trail and continued it through 11 seasons at Scranton Prep, where he won eight District 2 titles and two seasons as head coach at Keystone College.

“His work with the American Cancer Society is beyond incredible,” Chris Shevchik, Howerton’s nephew, said in presenting the award. “ … He was a pioneer in bringing the Coaches vs. Cancer program to northeastern Pennsylvania. He started a local chapter in January 2008.

“Due to his hard work and dedication, Coaches vs. Cancer has raised more than $4 million, an incredible number, locally.”

Kettel was honored in 2018 at the college basketball Final Four in San Antonio, he became the first high school coach ever honored with the ACS Coaches vs. Cancer Champion Award.

Along with receiving the plaque, Kettel addressed the high school baseball and softball players and coaches gathered for the preseason event.

“We are very fortunate to live where we do,” Kettel told them. “To be a high school athlete in northeastern Pennsylvania is very special. The support you guys get from your communities, and if you look at the basketball at the arena with 4,000 people there, and great numbers all weekend. Not many communities can put this together because they don’t have the media that we have that cover our sports.

“That is why Coaches vs. Cancer and (the Howerton Foundation) Strike Out Cancer are as successful because of the passion people have for high school sports. We can’t take that for granted.

“Some of the things we’ve been able to do are not because of Andrew Kettel, but because of the people we have here and the way they get behind it.”