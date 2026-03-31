Tyler Jervis of Lackawanna Trail makes the off-balance throw from his second base position.

Grady June puts down the tag at third base for the Lions.

Tyler Jervis, of Lackawanna Trail, takes the Carbondale pitch to the opposite field.

MOOSIC — The return of Pennsylvania Player of the Year Nick Bradley is just one of the reasons Abington Heights is expected to once again be a contender in Lackawanna League Division 1 and District 2 Class 5A baseball.

A year ago, the Comets tied North Pocono for first place in the division and reached the district final where they lost to unbeaten Pittston Area.

Bradley, who is committed to Division I Auburn University, posted an 0.71 earned run average while batting .465 and driving in a team-high 30 runs.

“Not only the best arm, but one of greatest kids I know in how he carries himself, how he goes to work every day,” Comets coach Bill Zalewski said of Bradley at the Bill Howerton Media Day. “He’s such a great teammate.

“We’re very blessed.”

Reese Zalewski, the coach’s son, is back at shortstop and was the team’s second-most effective pitcher last season. He led the Comets in runs scored (32) and stolen bases.

Versatile senior Evan Gonzalez, who was third on the team in RBIs, is back along with senior first baseman Harshal Patel and junior outfielder Noah Kayal.

Bradley will play third base when he does not pitch.

There are some questions for those days as offseason arm injuries have some of the potential pitchers rehabbing and others unavailable to throw, although coach Zalewski said he expects all to be healthy enough to bat and play the field.

“We have some guys to replace that had great years, but we’re hoping the next crop coming up can kind of fill in those holes like we’ve been doing over the years,” the coach said.

Lackawanna Trail

The Lions return five senior starters and three experienced juniors from a team that went 8-6 in Lackawanna League Division 3 last season.

Center fielder Sean Dwyer, outfielder Tyler Jervis, catcher/shortstop Isaac Ryon, designated hitter Cooper Patterson and catcher/third baseman/pitcher Grady June are the seniors.

First baseman Ashton Thiel and infielder/pitchers William Evans and Michael Palmer are the experienced juniors.

Scranton Prep

The Cavaliers will try to improve upon a 5-9 finish in Division 1 behind the return of senior third baseman/pitcher Johnny Petrosky, senior center fielder A.J. Croom, senior shortstop Raphael Thomas, senior third baseman/pitcher Joey Connolly and sophomore catcher Zach Charneski.