Comet William Arp runs to connect with a backhand while playing with Honesdale.

Abington Heights Brady Comstock serves during his match with Honesdale.

Comets Rodman Azar sets to shoot on goal against Tunkhannock.

Chris Bohn looks to pass during play against Tunkhannock.

Zach Magnotta brings the ball upfield for the Comets during the first period against Tunkhannock.

Lady Comets Grace Keris looks to collect the ball after stripping the ball from the stick of Parkland’s Jadeana Caravello.

Abington Heights goalie, Addi Waters, leaps to cover the ball after making a save on a Parkland shot.

Hawley Lynott looks to pass for the Lady Comets during play with Parkland.

Abington’s Morgan Davis takes a shot on goal during the first period of play against Parkland.

Trail’s Trevor Werst looks to get a spike during play at Abington Heights.

Abington Heights Daniel Beck goes above the net for a spike during play against Lackawanna Trail.

Holden Edwards, of Lackawanna Trail, taps the ball over the net during play at Abington Heights.

Comet Billy Johnson gets the block at the net against Lackawanna Trail.

Morgan Davis scored five goals on March 26 in a 22-1 Wyoming Valley conference rout of visiting Wyoming Area, giving the Abington Heights sophomore 100 for her career.

The Lady Comets, coming off a Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A state semifinal appearance in 2025, are off to a 4-1 start.

Davis led Abington Heights to a 22-1 record last year.

Going into March 31, Abington Heights shared the WVC lead with Wyoming Seminary at 3-0. Hazleton Area was 2-0.

The Comets lost a non-league game to Parkland 5-4.

Scranton Prep is off to a 1-1 start.

Boys lacrosse

Abington Heights and Scranton Prep join Wyoming Seminary and Crestwood as the teams off to a 2-0 start in the WVC. Delaware Valley is 1-0.

Baseball

Abington Heights has a 4-2 record, bouncing back from a 6-4 loss at Scranton in the Lackawanna League Division 1 opener to defeat visiting Valley View 3-2 on March 30.

The Comets lost at Pittston Area 5-4 in nine innings in a rematch of last season’s District 2 Class 5A championship game.

Nick Bradley had three hits against the Patriots, including a fifth-inning home run that forced extra innings.

Evan Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored to help Abington Heights recover from an early 2-0 deficit against Valley View.

Reese Zalewski struck out six while finishing up with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Lackawanna Trail recovered from a season-opening loss at Mid Valley to win in its first two Lackawanna Division 3 games, 5-1 over Carbondale and 13-2 over Forest City, both at home.

Scranton Prep scored just six runs in its first three games and is 0-4, including 0-2 in Division 1.

Softball

Abington Heights opened its season with a 7-4, non-league win over Emmaus.

Lackawanna Trail is 1-3 with a 12-10, non-league win over Scranton Prep on March 25. The Classics are 1-2.

Girls’ track and field

Abington Heights ran its dual meeting winning streak to 109 when it opened the season with a 108-42 victory over Western Wayne in a Lackawanna Track Conference crossover that is not part of the division standings.

Julia Schuster and Emily Dennis each won three events. Schuster swept the hurdles and won the long jump, while Dennis finished first in the triple jump, high jump, and javelin.

Anna Pucilowski won by more than a minute in the 3200 and also won the 1600.

Aliyah Lucarelli finished first in the 100 and 200.

Boys’ track and field

Abington Heights pulled out an 86-73 win over Western Wayne in its opener.

The Comets swept the top three places in the 800, 1600, and 3200, with Owen Morgan winning the two longest races.

Boys tennis

Abington Heights posted a pair of 5-0 Lackawanna League victories to begin the season, topping Honesdale and rival Scranton Prep.

Scranton Prep is 2-2.

Boys volleyball

Abington Heights won its first two matches before dropping a lengthy, five-set match at Blue Ridge March 26.

The Comets defeated Lackawanna Trail (0-5) in four sets for their second victory.

Abington Heights won the Lackawanna League opener, 25-15, 20-25, 25-13, 25-13.

Nolan Moore had 11 kills while Dan Beck and Ben Reese had 10 each.

Blue Ridge remained unbeaten with a 20-25, 26-24, 25-22, 22-25, 15-13 victory.

Beck had 17 kills in the loss, while Moore had 14. Ryan Horutz had 49 kills.