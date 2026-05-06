Rachel Regan and Addie Stark each finished first in three events and second in another on May 1 to lead Abington Heights to the Class 3A girls title in the Phil Tochelli Lackawanna League Junior High Track and Field Meet at Lakeland.

Regan won the 200-meter dash in 26.94 and 100-meter hurdles in 16.94, as well as taking second in the 100-meter dash in 13.45 seconds.

Stark won the 400-meter in 1:03.35 and finished second in the 1600-meter run in 5:28.70.

They were also part of the sweep of the three relays that helped Abington Heights outscore second-place North Pocono 107-85.

Regan was on the 400-meter relay while Stark ran on the 1600- and 3200-meter relays.

Margo Rubner, Maggie Leuthe and Grace Kapp completed the 400-meter team and posted a time of 54.57.

Caroline Peoples and Fiona Grady joined Stark on the 1600- and 3200-meter relays.

The 1600-meter team also included Elena Mitchell and finished in 4:29.32. McKenna Williams completed the 3200-meter team that finished in 10:42.45.

Tayla Seid was first in the pole vault with 9-0, second in the triple jump with 31-0 and third in the long jump with 14-4½.

Kylie Ewards cleared 4-10 in the high jump for first and was third in the pole vault with 7-0.

Nanya Palle, with 4-6 in the high jump, and Williams, with 7-0 in the pole vault, were both third.

Valley View beat Wallenpaupack 91-70 for the Class 3A boys title. Abington Heights was sixth with 26½ points.

Justin Lezinski led the Comets by finishing second in the discus (126-5) and shot put (43-10¾) and third in the javelin (120-0).

Abington Heights Invitational

Abington Heights hosted its rain-delayed invitational on April 26 and won the girls’ team title by scoring more points than any two of the other 18 teams combined.

The Lady Comets had 134 points. Second-place North Pocono had 58.

Western Wayne edged Wyoming Area 73-69 for the boys’ title. Abington Heights was 10th with 27 points.

Abington Heights won all three girls’ relays.

Regan won the 100-meter dash and 100-meter hurdles. Seid won the triple jump and pole vault. Edwards won the high jump.

Lezinski won two events for the boys team – the shot put and discus.