The Abington Heights boys tennis team brought new meaning to the term “perfect record.”

The Comets not only went unbeaten in the Lackawanna League and in their entire regular season, but did so by winning every available team point, beating everyone by 5-0 scores by winning all three singles matches and both doubles matches in every outing.

Abington Heights was 11-0 in the league, 12-0 in the regular season and took a 13-0 record into the May 5 District 2 Class 3A team semifinals and finals. They kept rolling with a 5-0 victory over Scranton in the district quarterfinals.

Every singles point of the season was earned in straight sets by the combination of Prayush Mallaiah, William Arp and Brady Comstock.

The Comets did not lose a game in the district opener.

The doubles team of Liam Farrell-Bryce Comstock joined Mallaiah, William Arp and Brady Comstock in 6-0, 6-0 victories, and Scranton forfeited the second doubles match.

Abington Heights went into the last day of the team tournament seeking a 13th straight district title. The Comets will then proceed to singles and doubles play on the district level.