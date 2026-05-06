Jordan Relay: Comets Julia Schuster starts off the blocks during the 1600-meter relay.

Jordan Relay: Anthony Piccotti, of Abington Heights, accepts the handoff from teammate Matt Kettrick, during the 1600-meter relay.

Anna Pucilowski won individually and as part of a relay team on April 24, when Abington Heights captured the girls team title at the Lasagna Invitational Track and Field Meet at Wyalusing Valley High School.

Pucilowski won the 1600-meter run in 5:07.30 and anchored the 3200-meter relay team, which won in 9:48.35.

The Lady Comets beat out Montrose 112-82 to finish first among the more than two dozen teams that made up the field, but there was more than just another title for the team.

“It’s an opportunity, with good competition, to lower seed times for the district meet,” Abington Heights coach Frank Passetti said. “We had several kids who had (personal records) at that meet, so it did accomplish that for us.”

Kiana Seid finished in the top four in four events. She won the pole vault by clearing 11-3, finished second in both the triple jump and high jump and took fourth in the long jump.

Aliya Lucarelli and Julia Schuster ran the last two legs of the 400-meter relay team that won in 50.84 seconds. Lucarelli was also second in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, while Schuster was third in both hurdles races.

Elisianna Phillips and Bergan Price ran the first two legs of the 400-meter relay.

Giada Lovecchio, Marley Gilboy and Addisyn Mummert joined Pucilowski on the 3200-meter relay win. Gilboy was also third in the 1600-meter.

Lasagna Invitational boys

Carter Plantz led Abington Heights by finishing second with a shot put of 49-0 and fourth with a discus of 144-2.

Anthony Piccotti placed second as part of the 3200-meter relay team and in pole vault with a height of 13-0.

Joseph Grad, Liam Peoples, Paul Rowlands and Jack Shoemaker were second in the 3200-meter relay.

Matthew Kettrick, Kyle Degnon, Bradley Rosenski and Piccotti combined to finish third in the 400-meter relay.

The Comets finished sixth out of 28 scoring teams in the meet, which was won by Riverside.

Jordan Relays girls

Abington Heights won the opening 3200-meter distance medley and went on to its ninth straight Class 3A girls title April 30 in the 70th annual Jordan Relays at Scranton Memorial Stadium.

The Lady Comets finished on top of a tight five-team race.

Abington Heights scored 39 points to beat out Wallenpaupack with 37, North Pocono with 33, Delaware Valley with 31 and Honesdale with 30.

Lovecchio ran the 800-meter leg to start the Distance Medley. Lucarelli and Mummert ran 400 meters each, then Pucilowski ran the 1600-meter anchor leg to finish in 9:53.07.

“There are only three relays, the 4×100, the 4×400 and the 4×800, that are germane to track and field,” Passetti said. “The rest are just fun, but those do give you an idea where you stack up because it’s not only the Lackawanna League, there’s also Pittston Area and Tunkhannock.”

The Lady Comets added a pair of second-place finishes, a third and a fourth in 3A.

The 400-meter relay of Schuster, Phillips, Price and Lucarelli was third overall and second among 3A teams in 51.64 seconds. The 3200-meter relay of Lovecchio, Mummert, Marley Gilboy and Pucilowski was also third overall and second in the class with a time of 10:18.84.

Schuster, Price, Phillips and Calli Gilboy were fourth overall and third in 3A in the 1600-meter medley. Schuster and Price each ran 200 meters, Phillips a 400-meter and Gilboy the 800-meter anchor leg.

Jordan Relays boys

Abington Heights finished fifth out of 11 teams in Class 3A boys.

The top event finish came in the distance medley, where Grad, Rosenski, Peoples and Shoemaker took third in 3A.

Roddick Invitational girls

Pucilowski finished fourth in the 3200-meter and sixth in the 1600-meter when many of the state’s top teams gathered at Shippensburg University, site of the state championships, for the 99th annual Jack Rodick Invitational on April 18.

Seid placed fifth in the high jump, and Lucarelli was 10th in the 100-meter dash.