Wyoming Seminary’s postseason run in the state team tournament came to an end on Friday as the Blue Knights were defeated 3-2 by Cathedral Prep in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 2A boys tennis championships.

The deciding point was won by Charbel Moubarak of Cathedral Prep, who outdueled Sem freshman Dhruv Sudhakar for a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win at No. 2 singles, the only one of the five matches to go all three sets.

Billy Hall won in straight sets in his No. 1 singles match for Wyoming Seminary over Cathedral Prep’s Gavin Ferretti in a possible preview of next week’s singles tournament.

The doubles duo of Hubert Huang and Aarav Gupta earned a point for the Blue Knights with a 7-5, 7-6 (2) win.

Though the team run is over, Wyoming Seminary will be back in Hershey with two more cracks at state gold on Friday.

Hall will represent the Blue Knights in the Class 2A singles tournament after winning the district title, and the duo of Sudhakar and Stefan Zecar will be in the state doubles tournament.

District 2’s representative in the Class 3A team tournament, Abington Heights, had better luck on Friday with a 3-1 win over Upper St. Clair.

The Comets swept the doubles points, with wins from the tandems of Liam Farrell/Bryce Comstock and Brody Goldberg/Sebastian Meyer.

William Arp clinched the win for Abington Heights with a No. 2 singles victory in straight sets.

Abington Heights will face District 1 champion Conestoga in the state semifinals on Saturday at 8 a.m. from the Hershey Racquet Club.

H.S. BASEBALL

Hanover Area 4, Crestwood 2

The Hawkeyes broke open a tie game with two runs in the sixth and held on to beat Crestwood.

Logan Richardson had two hits and two RBI for Hanover Area. Seth Martinez doubled, drove in a run and scored twice.

Chase Galella had two hits and drove in a run for Crestwood. Jaxson Fedadk threw a complete game for the Comets, allowing four runs (two earned) and striking out 10.

Williamsport 8, Dallas 2

The Millionaires scored five runs in the third to take the lead and added some insurance along the way to beat Dallas.

Peyton VanValkenburgh singled and drove in both of Dallas’s runs. Brady Youngblood had two hits for the Mountaineers.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Pittston Area 2, Berwick 0

Sam Herbert scattered four hits in a complete-game shutout as Pittston Area defeated Berwick in the regular season finale for both teams.

Herbert also drove in a run to help her cause. The Patriots had three triples in the game, one each from Julia Long, Jillian Haas and Lili Hintze.

Lauren Ashworth had two of Berwick’s four hits.

H.S. Baseball

Hanover Area 4, Crestwood 2

Han. Area`AB`R`H`BI

Kolbicka ss`4`2`1`0

Martinez cf`1`2`1`1

C. Richardson rf`3`0`0`0

L. Richardson 2b`3`0`2`2

Ross pr`0`0`0`0

Peck p`3`0`1`0

Kratz 3b`2`0`0`0

B. Richardson c`3`0`0`0

Wright 1b`3`0`0`0

Willis lf`3`0`0`0

Totals`25`4`5`3

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Rodgers cf`3`0`0`0

Fedak p`4`0`1`1

Stavish 3b`3`1`1`0

Wagaman 1b`4`0`2`0

Reed dh`3`0`0`0

McShea ss`2`0`0`0

Brace ph`0`0`0`0

Favata ph`1`0`0`0

Galella 2b`2`1`2`1

Wanyo rf`3`0`0`0

Modrovsky rf`0`0`0`0

Leroy lf`2`0`0`0

Wisniewski cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`27`2`6`2

Han. Area`101`002`0 — 4

Crestwood`010`100`0 — 2

2B — Martinez.

Han. Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Peck`2`1`1`0`4`3

Wright`2`3`1`1`1`2

Kratz (W)`3`2`0`0`1`1

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Fedak (L)`7`5`4`2`0`10

Williamsport 8, Dallas 2

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Healey ss`3`1`1`0

D. Zangardi p`3`0`0`0

B. Youngblood c`3`0`2`0

Rischawy c`3`1`0`0

VanValkenburgh 3b`2`0`1`2

Scatton 3b`1`0`0`0

L. Zangardi 2b`2`0`1`0

Bednar ph`0`0`0`0

Viglone lf`2`0`0`0

Geskey 1b`1`0`0`0

Pietraccini 1b`3`0`0`0

Osipower rf`3`0`1`0

Totals`26`2`6`2

Williamsport`AB`R`H`BI

Naughton ss`3`0`2`0

D. White rf`2`1`2`2

Rogers lf`4`1`1`1

Deitrick 3b`4`1`0`0

Damschroder p`3`2`1`0

Hill p`0`1`0`0

G. White cf`3`0`2`2

Spangler 1b`3`0`0`0

J. March c`2`0`0`0

C. March 2b`1`1`0`0

Bair 2b`1`1`0`0

Totals`26`8`8`5

Dallas`200`000`0 — 2

Williamsport`005`111`x — 8

2B — G. White, Damschroder.

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

D. Zangardi (L)`3.1`4`6`2`4`3

Pietraccini`2.2`4`2`1`0`4

Williamsport`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Damschroder (W)`6`6`2`2`0`8

Hill`1`0`0`0`1`2

Pittston Area 2, Berwick 0

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Klahold ss`3`0`0`0

Belles 2b`2`0`0`0

Brown p`3`0`0`0

Welsh c`3`0`0`0

Ashworth cf`3`0`2`0

Drauschak 3b`2`0`1`0

Holloway ph`1`0`0`0

Bankes`0`0`0`0

Krepich rf`2`0`0`0

Dohl ph`1`0`1`0

Levan lf`3`0`0`0

Totals`23`0`4`0

Pit. Area`AB`R`H`BI

Hintze ss`3`1`1`0

Herbert p`3`0`1`1

Haas rf`2`0`1`0

Roman cf`1`0`0`0

Long 3b`3`1`1`0

Cocco c`2`0`0`0

Kroski c`1`0`0`0

Sarf dp`3`0`1`1

Viglione 1b`3`0`0`0

Podwika 2b`2`0`0`0

Stephenson cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`23`2`5`2

Berwick`000`000`0 — 0

Pit. Area`010`010`x — 2

3B — Long, Haas, Hintze.

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brown (L)`6`5`2`2`2`7

Pit. Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Herbert (W)`7`4`0`0`2`4