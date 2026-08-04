Abington Heights Lilia Calvert (3) takes the shot against Wallenpaupack during their quarterfinal game in Oct. 2024.

Fancy footwork by Abington’s Lilia Calvert during the Comets’ game against Wilkes-Barre in Aug. 2025.

Lilia Calvert connects for her second goal as the Lady Comets hosted Valley View in Oct. 2025.

Abington Heights graduate Lilia Calvert gets set to begin her college career at Rutgers University fresh off a recent award and recognition of an impressive statistic.

Gatorade named Calvert the Pennsylvania Girls Soccer Player of the Year for the 2025-26 school year.

In the press release announcing Calvert’s honor, Gatorade acknowledged the belief that Calvert’s 68 goals for Abington Heights in 2025 were the highest total in the entire country. It was the highest among schools that report their statistics to maxpreps.com.

Calvert, a senior forward, also had 20 assists. She had four goals and two assists to take part in all the scoring in a 6-0 victory over Shikellamy in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament.

The 68 goals were a school record. Calvert also set school records for goals (173) and points (406) in a career.

“She’s the best high school soccer player I’ve seen in eastern Pennsylvania,” Dallas head coach Jay Maniskas said, according to the press release announcing her selection. “This includes players who scored over 150 goals in high school or went on to become NCAA All-Americans.

“What sets Lilia apart is her complete skill set. She is faster – with and without the ball – stronger and a more dynamic scorer than anyone else on the field. She’s also an excellent passer, a relentless worker and a strong communicator who elevates players around her. More importantly, she has a genuine drive to improve and to be great. Beyond her talent, Lil consistently displays sportsmanship.”

Calvert has volunteered with Friends of the Poor, which provides food and shelter to families in need, and has also served as a youth coach and fitness trainer.

Calvert was earlier named the state Player of the Year by the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association and an All-American by the United Soccer Coaches Association. She was a three-time, first-team, all-state selection.