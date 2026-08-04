The Lackawanna County Commissioners Youth Sports initiative has partnered with Pace Setter Athletic Club to host the “For The Love of the Game” clinic from 8:30 a.m. to noon Aug. 11 and 12 at McDade Park in Scranton.

The clinic will offer the youngsters an opportunity to sharpen passing, ball handling and shooting skills through instruction by area coaches and speakers from the high school, college and the professional ranks.

The cost of the clinic is $30 per person and includes use of McDade Park, pizza, competitive games, and more. To register, email Ryan Runco at runcory@lackawannacounty.org or call 570-335-6675 for further information.