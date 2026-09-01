As is usually the case when Abington Heights and Scranton Prep meet in golf, first-place in the division was on the line when the boys teams faced each other Aug. 27 at Glen Oak Country Club.

They came in as the only two remaining unbeatens in Division 1 and put up scores that showed why.

Scranton Prep broke par as a four-man team to post the 143-148 road victory and improve to 8-0 in the league.

Abington Heights fell to 6-1.

Brendan Bell led the way with a 4-under-par 32, and Bobby Stott added a 33. Matthew Haggerty shot 38 and Jack Pavuk and Brian James both came in with 40s for the Cavaliers.

Abington Heights opened the season in the Happy Valley Invitational at Penn State where it finished 11th of 25 teams.

State College ran away with a team title by shooting 13-under, 275.

The Comets got 74s from Ryan Boyd, Sebastian Meyer and Connor O’Malley-Kalinoski. William Yoo shot an 83.

O’Malley-Kalinoski shot 36, while Severs added a 37 and Meyer a 38 when Abington Heights defeated Valley View 151-185 in the league opener at Elkview Country Club.

The Comets kept rolling through the early stages of league play, 158-184 over North Pocono at Glen Oak; 151-159 over host Honesdale; 145-177 over Scranton; and 144-199 over Wallenpaupack at Glen Oak. Meyer was medalist twice while Yoo and Severs each medaled once during that stretch.