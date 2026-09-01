The Lackawanna League has split both girls tennis and girls volleyball from one combined league into two divisions each for the 2026 fall sports season.

In other changes, Susquehanna returned to golf competition and Blue Ridge is back competing in girls soccer.

The only change in golf, which was the first sport to get started, was the return of Susquehanna, which was placed in Division 2.

Girls tennis split with Abington Heights, Scranton Prep, Delaware Valley, Honesdale, North Pocono, Scranton, Valley View, Wallenpaupack and West Scranton playing in Division 1 and the other 15 teams playing in Division 2.

Division 1 teams will play each other twice for a 16-match schedule.

The Lackawanna Football Conference welcomed back Montrose as a Division 3 member.

The Meteors will be playing their first LFC game since 2021 when they play at Susquehanna Sept. 3 in the division opener.

Susquehanna and Montrose are joined in the realigned Division 3 by Carbondale, Holy Cross, Lackawanna Trail and Old Forge. Holy Cross forfeited the first week because of a lack of available, healthy players, but still plans to participate this season.

Riverside moved up to Division 2, replacing West Scranton, which went to Division 1.

Dunmore, Lakeland, Honesdale, Mid Valley and Western Wayne are still in Division 2.

Abington Heights, Scranton Prep, Delaware Valley, North Pocono, Scranton, Valley View and Wallenpaupack are the holdover teams in Division 1 who will be joined by West Scranton.

Girls volleyball was set to begin Sept. 2 with two strength-based divisions.

Blue Ridge, Montrose and Mountain View will compete in Division 1 with Abington Heights, Dunmore, North Pocono, Scranton and Western Wayne.

Elk Lake, Forest City and Susquehanna will be part of Division 2, which also includes Lackawanna Trail, Lakeland, Mid Valley, Valley View and West Scranton.

Blue Ridge rejoined the girls soccer league and was placed in Division 3.

Abington Heights is in Division 1 with Delaware Valley, Mid Valley, North Pocono, Scranton Prep and Valley View.

Wallenpaupack has been moved out of the division to Division 2.

Cross country, which opens Sept. 9, will continue the cluster-meet schedule format. Abington Heights, North Pocono and Valley View will continue to run together each week.

Football

Two of last year’s championship teams were beaten in the Aug. 28 openers.

Scranton Prep, which won the last five District 2 Class 3A titles, fell to host Loyola Blakefield (Md.), 41-34.

Oliver Swingle went 17-for-25 for 169 yards and a touchdown passing.

Brandon Farmer ran for three touchdowns.

Lackawanna Trail, which has won the last three LFC Division 3 and the last four District 2 Class A titles, was upset at host Western Wayne 27-14.

Dave Shimkosky made his debut as Western Wayne coach in the win.

Lucas Filipek ran 4 yards for a score to pull Lackawanna Trail into a 7-7 tie. After Western Wayne opened a 27-7 lead, Filipek hit Ayden Fowler with a 67-yard touchdown pass.

Both Scranton Prep and Lackawanna Trail are still considered strong contenders to extend their title streaks.

Brett Stage, a 29-year-old who had served as an assistant at both schools, made his head coaching debut at Montrose with a 13-0 win over visiting Pottsville Nativity.

Mahon returns

Former Abington Heights superintendent Mike Mahon has returned to Lackawanna County to serve as athletic director at Scranton Prep, his alma mater.