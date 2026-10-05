Jayden Anglin runs for a Comets first down against a stingy Dallas defense.

Race Moraski, Abington Heights, lands in the endzone for a Comet touchdown.

Noah Kayal, of Abington Heights, attempts to throw deep against a tough Scranton Prep defense.

A host of Comets collide to take down Scranton Prep’s Brandon Farmer.

The Abington Heights football team opened September with a shutout victory and closed it with a shutout loss.

The Comets went 2-2 during the month, with the losses coming on the road to Dallas and North Pocono, two teams that reached the halfway point of the regular season with perfect records.

North Pocono 21, Abington Heights 0

The defending Lackawanna Football Conference Division 1 champion extended its regular-season winning streak to 15 games by scoring once in each of the first three quarters in the Sept. 25 game.

Abington Heights reached North Pocono on the opening drive, then pinned the Trojans deep for their first drive.

North Pocono drove 86 yards for the score on a Jayden Taylor run.

Quarterback Chase Zimmerman ran for the other two scores.

Jayden Anglin rushed for 116 yards on 18 carries and added a team-high 11 tackles for the Comets.

Abington Heights 29, West Scranton 13

Anglin ran for 234 yards and scored three touchdowns when Abington Heights opened its LFC Division 1 schedule with the home-field victory Sept. 18.

Anglin scored on a 66-yard run in the first minute, a 5-yard pass from Gavin Shay later in the first quarter and a 45-yard run in the fourth quarter for the game’s final points.

Evan Keiper returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown after West Scranton’s first score, putting the Comets up 20-6 after one quarter.

Rod Azar kicked a 32-yard field goal after the Invaders pulled within 20-13.

Dallas 42, Abington Heights 23

DALLAS TWP. — The only time the Dallas offense was stopped Sept. 11 was when the Mountaineers shut themselves down at the end.

Otherwise, Abington Heights couldn’t stop Dallas’ punishing running game and efficient pass attack.

Dallas scored on its first six possessions and never let Abington Heights mount a rally in the non-conference win.

Aside from taking two knees to end the game, Dallas had just one other play result in negative yardage.

“I think we needed to prove to ourselves we could knock a good front off the ball,” Dallas coach Rich Mannello said. “I think we proved that tonight. That’s as well-coached a team as you’re going to get. We have a lot of respect for them.”

Dallas senior Hunter Pitcavage provided the biggest punch, carrying 21 times for 136 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he landed some nasty hits from linebacker.

Abington Heights cut the deficit to 14-7 early in the second quarter when Shay connected with receiver Race Moraski on an 11-yard touchdown pass.

Anglin rushed 14 times for 154 yards, with runs of 46 and 35 accounting for the bulk of his yardage.

Jack Hartshorn kicked a 32-yard field goal with 19 seconds left in the first half.

Rodman Azar made a leaping catch in the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown from Shay, and Anglin scored from the 1 during the fourth quarter.

Abington Heights 35, Trinity Prep (Fla.) 0

Abington Heights made a successful first trip to Florida with the Sept. 3 win in Winter Park.

Anglin carried 10 times for 118 yards and four touchdowns as the Comets scored all their points in the first half. He ran for scores of 7 and 37 yards in the first quarter and 6 and 13 in the second quarter.

Scott Weiland ran 11 yards for a touchdown midway through the second quarter.

Sawyer Wilson led the defense with two sacks.

The Comets held the Saints to 53 yards rushing and 54 yards passing.