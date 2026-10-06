Liz George led the way Sept. 29, shooting a 73 as Abington Heights claimed the Class 3A title in the District 2 Team Girls Golf Championships at Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Susquehanna County.

The Lady Comets posted a three-player team score of 248 to capture the first District 2 championship of the 2026-27 school year.

North Pocono finished second out of four teams, 13 strokes back, with the only other sub-80 score coming from Julia Biko’s 78.

Valley View shot 304 and Scranton 328.

Brianna Moffatt from Abington Heights had the third-best score in the field with an 82.

The team score was completed with a 93, which was posted by both Margot Grad and Katie Arp.

Molly Nietz, who joined George, Moffatt and Grad in qualifying for the district’s individual tournament, was the other Abington Heights player. She shot 104 in the team tournament.

The district title, the third straight for the team coached by Ed Bath, followed up a perfect regular season.

Abington Heights finished 15-0 after defeating Scranton Prep 125-176 behind a 38 by George Sept. 25.

Moffatt’s 42 the day before led to a 135-144 victory in a match against eventual District 2 Class 2A champion Tunkhannock at Shadowbrook.

The team defeated Valley View 132-139 in its home finale.

The team had some individual highlights during a busy month.

George had three birdies at Elmhurst Country Club while shooting a 38 in a 125-137 win over North Pocono Sept. 11.

Moffatt chipped in for an eagle and added a birdie while shooting a career-best 36 on Sept. 9 in a 121-162 victory over Honesdale at Glen Oak Country Club.

The team’s closest call came in a one-stroke victory over Elk Lake, the district’s Class 2A runner-up.

Abington Heights will face the District 4 champion, provided it shoots a score of 300 or better in its district event, Oct. 13 at Fox Hill Country Club, for the right to represent the subregion in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships Oct. 21 on the White Course at Penn State.

The Lady Comets finished seventh in the state last year.

First, they will try to qualify individually for the state championships, which are Oct. 19-20 at Penn State.

George led the way during the Lackawanna League Qualifier at Tall Pines Sept. 15, shooting a 77. Moffatt shot a 79, Grad an 88 and Nietz a 91.