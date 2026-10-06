Margaret Vinsko and Terez Hashem from Scranton Prep captured the Abington Heights Junior Varsity Doubles title by defeating Jennifer Azzarelli and Monica Villano from Holy Cross 8-1 in the final. In semifinal action Vinsko and Hashem defeated Jessica Azzarelli and Chanel Zhang, also from Holy Cross, 8-3, while Azzarelli and Villano knocked out Angelina Mastroianni and Maria Donnelly from Abington Heights 8-4.
In the consolation final Urvee Roy from Abington Heights paired up with Talia Lameo from Scranton Prep to capture the title with an 8-3 win over Ellie Parker and Alanna Angerson from Holy Cross 8-3.
A total of 11 doubles teams from Abington Heights, Scranton Prep, Scranton, and Holy Cross participated in the event. John Weiss and Kelly Arp were directors of the tournament.