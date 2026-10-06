In the finals, Chanel Zhang and Jessica Azzarelli, both of Holy Cross, lost to Terez Hashem and Margaret Vinsko, both of Scranton Prep.

In the consolation final, Urvee Roy, of Abington Heights, and Talia Lameo, of Scranton Prep, defeated Ellie Parker and Alanna Angerson, both of Holy Cross.

Margaret Vinsko and Terez Hashem from Scranton Prep captured the Abington Heights Junior Varsity Doubles title by defeating Jennifer Azzarelli and Monica Villano from Holy Cross 8-1 in the final. In semifinal action Vinsko and Hashem defeated Jessica Azzarelli and Chanel Zhang, also from Holy Cross, 8-3, while Azzarelli and Villano knocked out Angelina Mastroianni and Maria Donnelly from Abington Heights 8-4.

In the consolation final Urvee Roy from Abington Heights paired up with Talia Lameo from Scranton Prep to capture the title with an 8-3 win over Ellie Parker and Alanna Angerson from Holy Cross 8-3.

A total of 11 doubles teams from Abington Heights, Scranton Prep, Scranton, and Holy Cross participated in the event. John Weiss and Kelly Arp were directors of the tournament.