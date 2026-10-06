The Abington Heights boys withstood their toughest Lackawanna League test so far on the most important date of the cross country season.

The Sept. 29 meet at Wallenpaupack featured the one meet each season in which teams are scored against all five of their other teams in the race. They got past the host Buckhorns, 25-32, and beat the four other teams, including their running partners each week from North Pocono and Valley View.

Abington Heights dominated the other four teams. It beat North Pocono 15-49 and topped Valley View, Delaware Valley and Honesdale by the maximum 15-50 scores.

The Comets remain one of the league’s last two unbeaten teams, along with Riverside.

The closest previous meet had been a 20-31 victory over Scranton Prep. The batch of five wins to wrap up September left the Comets at 13-0 with an average margin of more than 24 points.

At Wallenpaupack, Abington Heights had the top two finishers, three of the top five and all seven of its runners that impacted scoring place in the top 12 out of 72 finishers.

Joseph Grad picked up his first cluster win of the season in 17:56.8, and freshman Dylan Spatz was next, a little more than two seconds behind. Grad has led the team throughout the league season and beaten the top runner from multiple opponents, but this was his first overall top finish in a six-team meet.

Owen Scharle was fifth, Paul Rowlands was eighth, Nick Sutton was ninth, Tristan Whitbeck was 10th and Mario Marsala was 12th.