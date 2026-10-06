Abington Heights recovered from a season-opening loss to Crestwood in August to go 10-0 in girls volleyball during September.

The Lady Comets rose to the top of the Lackawanna League Division 1 standings at 9-0 and improved to 10-1 overall going into an Oct. 5 home match against Blue Ridge.

Abington Heights posted eight of the wins by three-set sweeps. The only times they were taken to a fourth set were in road matches at Montrose and Blue Ridge, the division’s third- and fourth-place teams.

The highlight came Sept. 24 in a road match at North Pocono for first place in the division. The Lady Trojans entered unbeaten through eight matches but were swept by the Lady Comets, 27-25, 25-16, 25-14.

Bella Carr and Hilde Temblador were both strong at the net and at the service line.

Carr had a team-high 12 kills and four aces. Temblador had 10 kills and six aces.

Alaina Krempasky added seven kills and 11 digs. Saloni Kashore led the team in digs with 16, while Brielle Wentz led in assists with 20.

Krempasky, Temblador and Carr ranked 1-2-3 on the team in kills for the season.

Temblador leads the team in aces while ranking second in digs, third in assists and third in blocks.

Wentz leads the team in assists and ranks second in aces. Kishore leads in digs and ranks third in assists. Carr is third in both aces and digs.

Freshmen Siena Sparacino and Lauren Stanton lead the team in blocks.