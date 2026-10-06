Abington Heights has struggled at times during this girls soccer season, but the Lady Comets have thrived in the games that mattered most.

Morgan Davis scored a pair of second-half goals Sept. 30 to pull out a 3-2 victory in a first-place showdown with Mid Valley.

The Lady Comets are 6-5-2 overall, but 6-0-1 in Lackawanna League Division 1, including a tie and a win against Mid Valley, the team they shared the division lead with for much of the season.

Abington Heights and Mid Valley played to a scoreless tie Sept. 14.

Allison Stanton leads the Lady Comets in both goals, with 18, and assists, with five.

Davis is second in goals with eight.

The Lady Comets rolled into their second meeting with Mid Valley, fresh off a 6-0 win over Scranton Prep. Stanton had four goals and an assist in the win.