Noah Kayal, of Abington Heights, attempts to throw deep against a tough Scranton Prep defense.

A host of Comets collide to take down Scranton Prep’s Brandon Farmer.

Brandon Farmer ran for two first-half touchdowns, and Scranton Prep converted one of its three interceptions into a touchdown as the Cavaliers turned their game against rival Abington Heights into a one-sided contest, posting a 35-0 shutout in the Oct. 2 Lackawanna Football Conference Division 1 game at Dunmore High School.

The win, Scranton Prep’s fifth straight, put the Cavaliers into a three-way tie for first place in the division with North Pocono and Wallenpaupack.

The shutout loss was the second straight for the Comets.

Farmer ran 19 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and 3 more for another score in the second, putting Scranton Prep up 14-0 at the half.

Quarterback Owen Jeffers ran it in from the 5-yard line late in the third quarter to increase the lead to 21-0.

Roman Lowe returned an interception 25 yards for a score, then Braedon McPartland added a 2-yard touchdown run for the Cavaliers.

Scranton Prep set up a first-place battle with North Pocono with the victory.

Jayden Anglin carried 13 times for 73 yards, but that accounted for more than half of the Abington Heights yardage.