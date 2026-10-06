Comets running back, Jayden Anglin, puts on a huge to gain additional yardage.

Comets running back, Jayden Anglin, puts on a huge to gain additional yardage.

<p>A host of Comets collide to take down Scranton Prep’s Brandon Farmer.</p>

A host of Comets collide to take down Scranton Prep’s Brandon Farmer.
<p>Noah Kayal, of Abington Heights, attempts to throw deep against a tough Scranton Prep defense.</p>

Noah Kayal, of Abington Heights, attempts to throw deep against a tough Scranton Prep defense.
<p>Comets quarterback, Noah Kayal, Throws a dart to a waiting receiver.</p>

Comets quarterback, Noah Kayal, Throws a dart to a waiting receiver.
<p>Abington Heights Michael O’Boyle returns a Prep kickoff.</p>

Abington Heights Michael O’Boyle returns a Prep kickoff.

Brandon Farmer ran for two first-half touchdowns, and Scranton Prep converted one of its three interceptions into a touchdown as the Cavaliers turned their game against rival Abington Heights into a one-sided contest, posting a 35-0 shutout in the Oct. 2 Lackawanna Football Conference Division 1 game at Dunmore High School.

The win, Scranton Prep’s fifth straight, put the Cavaliers into a three-way tie for first place in the division with North Pocono and Wallenpaupack.

The shutout loss was the second straight for the Comets.

Farmer ran 19 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter and 3 more for another score in the second, putting Scranton Prep up 14-0 at the half.

Quarterback Owen Jeffers ran it in from the 5-yard line late in the third quarter to increase the lead to 21-0.

Roman Lowe returned an interception 25 yards for a score, then Braedon McPartland added a 2-yard touchdown run for the Cavaliers.

Scranton Prep set up a first-place battle with North Pocono with the victory.

Jayden Anglin carried 13 times for 73 yards, but that accounted for more than half of the Abington Heights yardage.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR