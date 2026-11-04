Lila Rotteveel won the individual title while leading Abington Heights to the girls team championship in the Vince Fedor Lackawanna League Junior High Championship Oct. 24.

Rotteveel completed the 1.9-mile course in 12:07.86 to lead the field of 122 finishers.

Abington Heights posted a team score of 75 to easily beat host and second-place Dunmore’s 137 among the 14 full teams.

Lackawanna Trail’s Arielle Perry finished fourth.

Vasilisa Trushina (18th), Samantha Pallman (19th), Riley Gower (24th) and Sarha Mirza (25th) completed the winning team score.

Mid Valley and Elk Lake’s Eric Diaz Garcia won the boys’ titles.

Abington Heights was sixth of 18 teams with 175 points. Mid Valley beat Susquehanna 100-115 for first.

Bennett Scharle was 10th and Gabe LaRosa was 19th out of 128 boys finishers to lead the Comets.