Scranton Prep’s Cole Powell and Annville-Cleona’s Ben Allwein clearly were evenly matched.

They were tied after 18 holes of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Individual Golf Championships, again when the 36-hole competition was scheduled to be completed and even after the first playoff hole.

Powell eventually outlasted Allwein, repeating as Class 2A boys state champion by winning on the second hole of the playoff at the Penn State Blue Course Oct. 20 as the two-day competition concluded.

Sebastian Meyer from Abington Heights earned a medal in Class 3A boys as the Abington Heights and Scranton Prep programs dominated District 2’s representation at the state tournament. Bobby Stott from Scranton Prep joined Meyer and Powell as medalists.

In the District 2 Championships, Powell had won the title with a birdie on the first playoff hole.

Powell again birdied the first playoff hole at Penn State, but Allwein matched him. When Allwein got into trouble off the tee on the second playoff hole, Powell was able to secure the repeat title with a short putt for bogey.

Both Powell and Allwein shot 3-under-par 69s in the first round and 71s in the second round to finish at 4-under, 140.

Meyer tied for eighth in Class 3A. The top 10, including ties, in each field receive state medals.

Meyer was one of seven Class 3A boys to break 70 in the first round.

Nico Ward from West Allegheny won with 67-63—130, beating out Michael Quallich from Baldwin, who finished with 68-65—133.

First-round leader Carson Kittsley from Fox Chapel was third with 65-70—135.

Meyer finished at 69-73—142.

Cole Severs from Abington Heights tied for 61st of 72 with an 82-78—160.

Stott shot 75-73—148 to finish in a four-way tie for seventh in Class 2A.

Scranton Prep’s Brendan Bell was in the top 10 at the midway point, but was one of five players to miss a medal by one stroke and one place. He shot 74-75—149.

All four Cavaliers finished in the top half of the field. Jack Pavuk shot 75-80—155 to tie for 33rd.

Each girls’ event consisted of 36 players.

Liz George from Abington Heights finished in a three-way tie for 21st in Class 3A with 79-84—163. She was tied for 14th after one round.

The Class 3A individuals, both boys and girls, played the Penn State White Course.

Michelle Wu from Wyoming Seminary led District 2 girls by tying for 18th in Class 2A.

Dallastown freshman Bryn Krosse won the Class 3A girls state title, finishing a shot under par for the tournament. Shady Side Academy’s Alyssa Zhang won the Class 2A girls’ title by 10 strokes.