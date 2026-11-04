Abington’s Ellie Warner advances the ball through the Berwick defense.

Abington Heights put together an eight-game unbeaten streak that carried the Lady Comets into the District 2-4 Class 2A Subregional semifinals before their season came to an end.

Defense was the key to the late-season streak.

Abington Heights went 6-0-2 in the last seven games of the regular season and the quarterfinal round of the playoffs with three shutouts and five other games in which it allowed a single goal.

The Lady Comets blasted Berwick 7-0 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 game, then 13-0 in the subregional semifinals. Otherwise, it averaged just 2.25 goals per game during the unbeaten streak.

Abington Heights finished 11-5-4 overall, including 9-2-3 in Division 2 for third place out of eight teams.

Elena Mastroianni led the playoff rout with three goals.

Hayden Manning had two goals and two assists, while Rachel Regan and Talia Tevald each had two goals.

Emma Dougherty scored and added three assists.

Dallas knocked out Abington Heights 3-1 in the semifinals.

Regan scored on an assist from Mastroianni and had a defensive save for the Lady Comets.

Lackawanna Trail also won big in the playoff opener before falling in the semifinals.

The Lady Lions were 6-4 for fifth out of 11 teams in WVC Division 1. They finished 14-5 overall.

Lackawanna Trail shut out Holy Redeemer 8-0 in the quarterfinals and lost to Wyoming Area 1-0 in the semifinals.