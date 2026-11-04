Batyko posted a time of 3:04.41.53 on the 26.2-mile run from Forest City to downtown Scranton. He placed 64th out of 1,082 finishers among a field of 1,100 that started the day.

Batyko finished fourth of 78 men in the 40-44-year-old age group.

Connor Nisbet, a 25-year-old from Philadelphia, won the overall title in 2:22:25.57.

Joe Cardillo, a 22-year-old cross country runner from Dunmore and Marywood University, was second in 2:29:24.16.

Sadie Smith, 47, from Kirkwood, Mo., finished first out of 428 women in 2:52.35.

Abigail Marion, 23, from South Abington, was the ninth northeastern Pennsylvania woman to reach the finish line, coming in 207th overall and 34th among all female runners in 3:19:44.56.

Dalton’s Matthew Vacendak was 108th in 3:04.41.53.

Marty McAndrew, also from Dalton, was 117th in 3:05.38.11.

Two women from Dalton finished high in their age groups.

Jennifer Perry was first among the 58 in the 45-49-year-old female group with a time of 3:15:26.68. Lynn Hobbs was third out of 16 in the 60-64 female group with a time of 4:01.57.23.

Zander Molly, 20, from Clarks Summit, was 231st. He finished in 3:22:00.96.