KINGSTON – Having already won the District 2 Class 3A team title and the district singles title, there was only one more mountain left for the Abington Heights girls tennis team to climb this fall at the local level.

As was the case in the singles championship match, the Comets gave themselves two cracks at it — Abington Heights had the top two seeds in the doubles field, and both of their teams coasted through the Oct. 13 action at Kirby Park into the last two rounds the next day.

Semifinal wins made it an all-Abington Heights final where the title sweep was completed with Sammy Rosenstein and Amishi Amit winning the gold medals 6-1, 6-1 over teammates Kate Arp and Margot Rubner.

Rosenstein-Amit, both seniors, started their day with a 6-3, 6-0 win over West Scranton’s Chiara Pugliese-Marissa Shafer.

It wasn’t as easy for Arp-Rubner in the other semifinal. They trailed in each of the match’s two sets before eventually settling down and scoring a 7-5, 7-5 win over North Pocono’s Anna Clementoni-Cameron Forgione to reach the finals.

For the second straight year, the Class 3A doubles final was Abington Heights versus Abington Heights, and for the second straight year Amit and Rosenstein reigned supreme.

“Right before we started, we were a little nervous because they’re our friends, our teammates,” Amit said. “You just have to think that they’re not really your teammates right now, they’re just other people on the other side of the net.”

Arp-Rubner won the silver medals, a second doubles silver in a row for Arp. She also won silver in the singles this season, falling to her Comets teammate Addie Stark in the singles final.

Rosenstein-Amit lost just 10 games in eight sets in the tournament.

The District 2 champions will be back in action on Nov. 6 when the first round of the PIAA doubles championships begins at the Hershey Racquet Club.

Class 2A

A new venue, a new partner but a very familiar outcome was in store for Scranton Prep senior Lily Lengyel.

Already a three-time District 2 doubles champ and a reigning doubles state champ to boot, Lengyel made it a perfect 4-for-4 in commanding fashion.

Lengyel-Adithi Velaga finished off a nearly flawless run through the District 2 Class 2A doubles field with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Wyoming Seminary’s Lizzie Weaver-CeCe Pons to win the gold medals at Empower Sports Academy.

Lengyel and Velaga didn’t drop a set all tournament and defeated both of Wyoming Seminary’s semifinal teams, first the pairing of Katie Zhang-Kate Minella 6-1, 6-0 in the semis.

It’s the third different partner Lengyel has won District 2 doubles gold with. She was paired with Alyssa Wigley her first two years, won a district and state title with Emma Cuck last year and now has added one more gold to her collection playing alongside the sophomore Velaga.